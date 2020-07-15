41 Coronavirus Cases of Bosque Residents, 31 active cases

The 41 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed of a Bosque residents, bringing total cases in the area to 49.

Cases have surged in the county in the past week with now 31 active cases, according to Texas Department of Health Services. Bosque was averaging a case a day in the first week of July, but the rate of infection has tripled since this last week.

Now, the Bosque County Courthouse is on lockdown, again, after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

“We’re not holding any commissioners meetings right now,” said Bosque CountyJudge Don Pool.

“Most of the staff is working from home right now, but there shouldn’t be any effect on the elections.”

Goodall-Witcher Hospital reported eight non-residents have tested positive at the hospital, adding to the 41 Bosque County residents.

Goodall-Witcher Hospital has conducted 1,294 tests, 1,156 negative and 108 pending of COVID-19.

There are still 0 hospitalizations with no known deaths in Bosque County.

There are currently state and local mandates requiring crowd sizes to 10 people and mask must be required while in public.

Elective surgeries have also been shut down at Goodall-Witcher.