A fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed of a Bosque resident, bringing total cases tested in the area to six.

The fifth test was reported again from outside the county.

Military medical personel were conducting 60 tests at the Meridian Civic Center on May 1, so it is unsure if the test was confirmed there or by Reguib 7 in Waco.

Goodall-Witcher Hospital has conducted 178 tests, 171 negative and six pending. Their only positive test continues to be of an outside resident who came from the Waco area.

No Bosque County resident has yet tested positive for coronavirus at Goodall-Witcher.

These numbers were updated today at 2 p.m.