Trace Hendricks wins in runoff election for Bosque Sheriff

Voters in Bosque County went to the polls Tuesday to decide who would be the Republican candidate for Sheriff on the November ballot. Bosque County Chief Deputy Clint Pullin faced Clifton Police Chief Trace Hendricks in Tuesday’s run-off.

Hendricks defeated Pullin, 1,348-969. Hendricks will face Danny Ragsdale, the Democratic candidate, in November’s general election.

See more in next week’s Clifton Record and Meridian Tribune.