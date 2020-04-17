GOVERNOR ABBOTT CLOSES SCHOOLS FOR REST OF ACADEMIC YEAR

Fri, 04/17/2020 - 1:28pm
Clifton Record Staff
editor@cliftonrecord.com

On Friday afternoon the Governor of the State of Texas Greg Abbott said schools are to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

Governor Abbott  was advised that it would be unsafe to allow inidividuals to gather at schools currently, and ordered that classrooms are to remain closed for the remainder of the current academic school year.

Online Classes are still allowed, and teachers are going to be allowed to return to school to gather belongings from their rooms. Check back with us next week for updates and more information.

