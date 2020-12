Adam Willmann

Rotary Club President Adam Willmann took over the program at last Thursday’s meeting to inform club members he didn’t know when we would receive COVID-19 vaccines in Bosque County. Willmann, who is also the President and CEO of Goodall-Witcher Hospital, had a different message for the Clifton Record on Monday morning when he said in a message, “Yes we did get a share of the allotment, 500. I…