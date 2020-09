ANDREW CONOR PRITCHETT

Andrew Conor Pritchett, 28, of Clifton, was indicted for first degree murder on September 04. Pritchett was arrested in June after a physical altercation left a man dead at a local residence. Clifton Police were called at 12:15 a.m. on June 27 to assist EMS with an unresponsive male. The victim was treated at the scene before being transferred to Goodall-Witcher Hospital where he was pronounced…