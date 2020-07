According to the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, scammers are once again trying to prey on the citizens of Bosque County. “Please beware that scammers posing as the Social Security Administration have been calling residents of Bosque County trying to obtain personal information in order to scam victims,” the post on the BCSO’s Facebook page stated. “Please note that neither the IRS…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.