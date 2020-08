Bosque County reported 25 new coronavirus cases in the past week and the first fatalities. Two Bosque residents have died from the coronavirus according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Lutheran Sunset Ministries Nursing Home has had its first positive case in a resident. The resident has been quarantined in a separate part of the facility. Lutheran Sunset Ministries Nursing…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.