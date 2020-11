Judge Don Pool gave his weekly COVID-19 update at the Bosque County Commissioners meeting, saying there were 418 positive cases according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Bosque County experienced a significant increase of 13 new COVID-19 cases as of November 2, 2020. There were no additional deaths in the county, leaving the total deaths at 11 since March. According to the…

