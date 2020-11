From left, Carla Sigler, Meridian Police Chief Will Stevens, and Chapter Regent Sue Fielden smile for the camera. DAR delivered water and sports drinks to the Meridian Police Department as part of their DAR Day of Service. Submitted Photo by Vern Sigler

The members of the Bosque River Valley Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, support and encourage our Law Enforcement Officers. On October 13, they delivered a supply of Powerade and Bottled water to all nine Law Enforcement offices in Bosque County. The deliveries were accompanied by both a poster and letter from the Chapter expressing support and appreciation for all…