Valley Mills residents Kimberly and Adam Klaus braved the wet and cold to be the first voters Tuesday morning at the Clifton Civic Center. Poll workers said this year has been the busiest early voting turnout they’ve ever seen. Don Moore | The Clifton Record

The word is get out and VOTE! Early voting will end in Bosque County as of 5 p.m. on Friday, October 30. Television ads, elected officials, and this newspaper have been encouraging people to vote for quite some time. Things have been complicated by COVID-19 and the heavy work load created by mail in voting at the post office. Anyone who has not voted by Friday will be forced to wait in line on…