Family fulfilling a mother’s dream

The late Leah Demaree Douglas smiles brightly with her daughter, Madeline. Douglas’ family is keeping her memory alive by providing books to Bosque County children through the Leah Demaree Douglas Imagination Foundation. Courtesy Photo

From left to right, Steve Demaree, Carolyn Demaree, Rich Douglas, Sally Douglas and Rich Douglas stand outside the Cliftex Theatre, once owned and operated by Rich and his late wife, Leah. Now the family continues Leah’s legacy through the Leah Demaree Douglas Imagination Foundation. Don Moore | Meridian Tribune

In April 2019, the Leah Demaree Douglas obituary read, “in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Leah Demaree Douglas Imagination, a charity dedicated to promoting and funding activities that facilitate early childhood development and reading for preschool age children living in her hometown of Clifton.” Now 20 months after her death, in a passing that saddened an entire…