A burnt out house located at the 800 block of N Main The house was set fire Wednesday morning of last week in Meridian. Donations can be made to Janice Anderson Benefite at First Security State Bank. Allen D. Fisher | Meridian Tribune

Community leaders are asking for donatations to help a Meridian resident whose house burned almost to the foundation last week. Meridian fire fighterers were helping with a lift assist at the 800 block of N Main Wednesday morning, just after midnight, when one them saw smoke coming out of the house next door. Homeowner, Janice Anderson was out of town during the time of fire, helping her…