House fire kills two

Body

Fire Marshall Davis Vestley, out of Waco, and local officials continue to investigate the the cause of a house fire that took the lives of two Bosque Count residents over the weekend.

Names of the deceased are not being released at this time. The fire occured at a residence on County Road 2100 just outside Meridian.

Officials reportedly got the call on the blaze around 11:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 and fought the blaze well into Sunday morning. Local responders included the Meridian, Valley Mills, Clifton and Cranfills Gap volunteer fire departments and the Bosque County Sheriff 's Office.