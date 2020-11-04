Jacket Seniors to play final game in Meridian

Body

The Meridian Yellow Jackets meet the Cross Plains Indians Friday night at home for their final game of the 2020 season, the COVID-19 season, some may call it.

Cross Plains is probably the second best team in the district behind Albany with a 7 – 2 won-loss record.

The Jackets have shown improvement this year under the tutelage of Coach Wade Morton, but the Jackets played with a lot of young players, especially when senior QB Dylan Pool was hurt in the first game and played hurt for several games afterwards.

The young team will certainly be an improved team next year as most of the team this year were freshmen and sophomores.

The backbone of this team, however, has been the seniors, Anthony Gonzalez, Victor Orozco, Teagan Smith, Dylan Pool, Julian Monrreal and Gabe Nunez.

The Meridian Tribune wanted to recognize the seniors and hopes a good crowd will come out Friday night at 7 p.m. to watch the final game in Meridian.