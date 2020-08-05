Allen D. Fisher | Meridian Tribune Medics with Bosque County EMS clean the ambulance and stretcher in full PPE gear last week at the EMS station in Meridian.

Local EMS fights on frontlines

The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for most people: emotionally, financially and physically. But perhaps none so much on those as the people who make the first contacts with COVID-19 patients. “It’s been hard,” Bosque County Administrator EMS Linda Thiele said. “Decked out in all the PPE gear, running the calls, wiping down the trucks, between each one. The cost has been high.” When…