Marketing Grants Available for Local Clifton and Meridian Businesses

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

• We will award grants of matching advertising dollars, Grant funds can be used toward print or digital advertising in your local newspaper. These are not cash grants, but matching funds so every dollar invested by the local business will be matched by the Marketing Grant fund up to $15,000 – based on approval and availability.

• Open to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Applications must be submitted via our online forms below.

• Businesses and organizations that meet these qualifications are invited to fill out the application below and let us know how additional advertising will help you. Not sure how to use the funds? You can get FREE marketing advice from our seasoned in-house consultants.

• Multiple grants will be awarded in May-July, 2020 and all grants must be used during those months and cannot be carried forward into future months.

• Grants are available for a minimum of $200 and a maximum of $5,000 of matching funds each month.

• Grant funds may be used for any print, digital, special sections and selected niche products. Grants however may not be used towards any existing advertiser contracts and/or programs, but may be used incrementally.

HOW CAN I RECEIVE THE GRANT?

When you clidk the link below, select The Clifton Record or Meridian Tribune and complete the application, a local representative will reach out to your business within 2-3 business days to let you know if you qualify.

If you have questions, feel free to email us at ads@meridiantriune.com or ads@cliftonrecord.com

WHY?

We are committed to making a difference to the lives and livelihoods of the people we serve in our community. Getting through this pandemic will be a community wide effort. This grant program is one of our efforts to do our part.

https://www.reboundgrants.com/