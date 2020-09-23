Meridian dedicates John A. Lomax Amphitheater

Top, Field Agent for Congressman Roger Willams, Don Nicolas, presented Mayor Johnnie Hauerland and the city of Meridian with a flag and certificate commemorating the dedication of the John A. Lomax Amphitheater. Ashley Barner The Meridian Tribune

Left Middle, Pat and Suzy Makins regales the crowd with songs and tales from Lomax’s life.

Left Bottom, the crowd enjoys a nice evening at the new amphitheater in Meridian as they celebrate the life of John A. Lomax and his family.

Top, Cowboy, poet, musician, sculptor and local resident Jack Walker entertains the crowd with real cowboy poetry Saturday evening. Ashley Barner | The Meridian Tribune

Below, Suzy Makins regales the crowd with songs from her family’s past at the dedication ceremony for the John A. Lomax Amphitheater in Meridian.

Meridian celebrated the life and legacy of John A. Lomax Saturday evening with a dedication ceremony for the new amphitheater that bears his name. Bosque County deeded the old jail property to the City of Meridian for the amphitheater site where a host of volunteers worked for months to complete the project. “Many months ago, Jack Cameron went before the city council to get permission to…