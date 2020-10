Oh the irony! While the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic opened up vast opportunities to crack open a good book -- it’s causing problems for some of the very places to get the tomes! The Meridian Public Library came up with one solution after the pandemic closed the library’s location recently. “The library is currently offering curbside serving to our patrons to check out books, DVDs and audio…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.