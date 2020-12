SCOTT HEWLETT

Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Hewlett, a native of Meridian, Texas, was recently named Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston’s Senior Sailor of the Year. Hewlett is. a 2004 Meridian High School graduate. Hewlett is currently serving as a Navy counselor who has experience in sales, marketing and human resources. “Being a Navy Recruiter has been an outstanding experience and a privilege to be a…