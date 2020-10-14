Rabies case reported in Meridian

Body

Meridian officials are reminding citizens to be alert as one case of rabies has been confirmed inside the city limits.

City officials issued the alert last week of the case after a cat tested positive for rabies and are reminding citizens to ensure their pets’ vaccines are up-to-date.

Officials report about 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, the city was notified of a cat, in the Highway 1991 area, acting strangely.

“The Meridian Police Department and Public Works were dispatched and located the cat which exhibited abnormal behaviors,” city officials shared via social media. “A sample was sent to Austin for testing and was found to be positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control.”

In 2019, 16 animals from Bosque County were tested for rabies -- onely two animals, a cat and a racoon, tested positive for the disease.

Symptoms of rabies include disorientation, staggering, increased vocalization, paralysis, aggressiveness or sudden death.

City officials share these tips to help curtail the spread of rabies:

- Vaccinate your dogs and cats. Rabies vaccinations are required by ordinance. Keeping your pets vaccinated protects you and them.

- Restrain your pets; do not allow them to roam. There is a “leash law” in the city of Meridian.

- Avoid contact with wild animals and with dogs and cats you do not know. Do not try to handfeed wild animals and do not keep them as pets.

- Do not touch sick or injured animals.

Report sick or injured animals to the city of Meridian at (254) 435-2381; or via email at info@meridiantexas.us.