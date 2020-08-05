Schools adjust to pandemic conditions

Kim Edwards demonstrates a new temperature scanner Tuesday that Meridian ISD will be using on students before they can enter the campus building. Allen D. Fisher | Meridian Tribune

Kim Edwards demonstrates a new temperature scanner Tuesday that Meridian ISD will be using on students before they can get onto buses. Allen D. Fisher | Meridian Tribune

Many Bosque schools will be starting lessons in less than a month, but this year’s opening day will be far from any other. With the continued threat of coronavirus pandemic, local schools have been forced to take extra precautions to keep students as safe as possible. “We’ve put policies in place, but I’ve made parents aware that they could change next week or the next day,” said Clifton…