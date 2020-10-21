Sunset Home opens to visitors for first time in 7 months

Above, The Sunset Home is excited to welcome visitors back and prepared goodie bags for those coming to see their loved ones. Shown at right, Bill Pruett (right) was able to visit his mom, Nancy, for the first time in seven months. A negative COVID-19 test and full PPE gear are just a couple of requirements needed to schedule a visit. Courtesy photos

Lutheran Sunset Ministries recently opened its facilities to visitors, allowing residents to have physical contact with their loved ones for the first time in seven months. Residents may designate up to two essential caregivers who may be family members, friends, or other individuals. Caregivers can schedule a visit to see to their loved one’s physical, emotional, and social needs. “While CMS…