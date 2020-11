Trick or Treat with Main Street and more

Savannah Reed from Armadillo Prints in Clifton is ready for Halloweeen. Reed was instrumental in planning this year’s Trick of Treat with Main Street event in the City Park. Don Moore | The Clifton Record

Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls have a number of opportunities to get their trick or treating on this year. Clifton Main Street is holding its 25th annual Trick or Treat with Main Street as a drivethrough event, starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 -- rain or shine. “Modifications have been made to the event to provide a safer environment for our community during this time,” Clifton Main Street…