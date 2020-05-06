Verna Prescher, 94, passed away April 28, 2020 at the Sunset Home. A private family graveside service will be held on April 30, 2020 at Clifton Cemetery.

Verna was born on June 24, 1925 in Falls County.

Mrs. Prescher and her husband Leon established and operated Leon’s Floor Covering in Clifton from 1948 until 1978 when they retired.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by her son, Mike Prescher and wife, Kim of Clifton; daughters, Beverly Casey and husband, Albert of Clifton, Allyson Wilson of Clifton, and Patti Sigman and husband, Rick of Arlington. Eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

