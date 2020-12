Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Clifton junior shooting guard Kasandra Gaona (2) drives past a Lorena defender. Gaona and the Lady Cubs were set to return to action Tuesday (Dec. 22) after their preceding Friday matchup versus Whitney was rescheduled for Jan. 9

Points were hard to come by early during the Clifton Lady Cubs’ and Lorena Lady Leopards’ District 17-3A game Tuesday at home, with both teams refusing to concede hardly any ground en route to a 3-2 score halfway through the first quarter. That stood in stark contrast to the contest’s finish, which saw Lorena outscore Clifton, 19-6 in the final frame to help secure a 53-24 Lady Leopards’ win. …