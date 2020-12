Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/The Cranfills Gap Lions defeated the Walnut Springs Hornets, 47-29 Wednesday morning.

The Cranfills Gap Lions wasted no time establishing control versus Bosque County neighbor Walnut Springs Wednesday morning at home in the teams’ non-district matchup, running out to a 7-2 lead halfway through the first quarter, an advantage the former would continue building on until the final buzzer and a 47-29 win. Four minutes into the second frame, the Lions’ lead had grown to 14 points (20…