Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Iredell senior Hunter Sheffield (10) finished with a team-high 16 points versus Jonesboro.

A second-half surge by the Jonesboro Eagles proved too much for the visiting Iredell Dragons in the teams’ non-district matchup Tuesday morning, as the former rallied from a 25-24 halftime deficit en route to a 52-39 win. Outscoring its opponent, 13-6 in the third quarter (initially powered by a 9-0 run to open the frame), Jonesboro kept up the pressure in the final period, with six Eagles…