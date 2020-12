Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/The Cranfills Gap Lady Lions defeated the Walnut Springs Lady Hornets, 34-29 Wednesday morning.

A back-and-forth affair Wednesday morning between Bosque County neighbors Cranfills Gap and Walnut Springs featured several lead changes before a 5-0 run to open the fourth quarter by the former helped clinch a 34-29 victory for the Lady Lions. An 8-2 run by Cranfills Gap and subsequent 14-9 lead at the start of the second frame put pressure on Walnut Springs early, however, the Lady Hornets…