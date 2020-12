Stella Guerrero/Clifton Record/Meridian senior Gabe Nunez (20) goes vertical for a layup during the Yellow Jackets’ non-district game versus Waco Texas Wind Tuesday evening.

By Forrest Murphy sports@cliftonrecord.com The Meridian Yellow Jackets narrowly missed a non-district win versus the Waco Texas Wind Tuesday evening at home, ultimately falling, 47-43. Meridian came out strong to open both halves, putting up a combined 34 points in the first and third frames. That scoring efficiency was contrasted with the Yellow Jackets’ struggles on the same end of the…