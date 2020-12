Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Meridian sophomore JohnPablo Bernal (3) and the Yellow Jackets defeated the Oglesby Eagles, 55-50 Tuesday night.

Despite trailing by as much as nine at one point in the second quarter, the Meridian Yellow Jackets would not be denied a victory versus the visiting Oglesby Eagles Tuesday evening, rallying for a 55-50 non-district win. Meridian did well reversing the two teams’ roles coming out of halftime, shaking off earlier deficits of 17-12 after one quarter and 28-25 at the break with a renewed effort…