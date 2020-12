Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/The Morgan Lady Eagles went 1-0 last week, defeating the Covington Lady Owls, 54-30 in a District 20-1A game Friday (Dec.18).

The Morgan Lady Eagles wasted no time taking control of their District 20-1A contest with the Covington Lady Owls Friday night (Dec. 18), racking up 28 points in the first quarter en route to a 54-30 win. Morgan’s early offensive explosion was multi-faceted, with the team hitting three three-point shots, eight two-point field goals in addition to finishing 3-for-4 from the free-throw line in the…