The Clifton Study Guild, founded in 1953, met for their final meeting September 16, 2020. It was on November 2, 1953, when a group of vocational women of Trinity Lutheran Church gathered in the home of Ada Marie Polk to discuss forming an auxiliary in the church to be known as the “Business & Professional Women’s Auxiliary.” At their meeting held on January 12, 1954, the constitution and…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.