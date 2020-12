Two solar farms planned for the eastern part of Bosque County were up for approval for a Tax Abatement Agreement at the Bosque County Commissioners meeting Monday. These projects, the Belltown Dileo Solar Project and the Belltown Fairview Solar Project, when combined, are projected to bring $250,000,000.00 in increased evaluations to our county when completed. The valuation information was…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.