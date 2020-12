Volunteers in Cranfills Gap laid out over 350 wreaths on veterans’ graves as part of Wreaths Across America Saturday. This is the third year Cranfills Gap has participated in the national program, relying soley on donations from the community. Ashley Barner | Meridian Tribune

Residents of Cranfills Gap participated in Wreaths Across America for the third year in a row Saturday, laying wreaths on each of the graves of military veterans in their community. This December, the National Wreaths Across America nonprofit organization helped place 1.7 million wreaths at over 2500 locations nationwide. This year, over 350 wreaths were placed on graves at the Rock Church,…