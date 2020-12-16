Meridian ISD students dismissing for break early

Body

Meridian ISD has seen a rise in confirmed cases of COVID and close contacts among our staff and students over the past few days.

In an attempt to mitigate spread among our community, students will dismiss today (Dec. 16) at our regular time, 3:25 p.m., for the Christmas holidays and not return until Jan. 5, per our district calendar.

Although MISD staff will be working tomorrow, students will not attend school.

Dec. 17 was set as an early dismissal day already so students will only be missing a “half day” and will not have to make up that time.

Please know that MHS is running an adjusted schedule today to accommodate students finishing final exams.

MES has chosen to postpone their holiday parties set for tomorrow until after the holidays.

I will be posting more info when I have it, but for now I wanted you to be aware so you could make appropriate plans.

Thanks for your flexibility and help in sharing this post to get the word out.

Meridian ISD Superintendent Kim Edwards