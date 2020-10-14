SOS - Support Our Shelter

Body

Abused, neglected, abandoned, lost -- it doesn’t matter what a pup’s situation is, Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) is there to help and the organization needs its community’s help to continue helping now more than ever.

BARK’s mission, according to its website, is to provide temporary safe shelter for lost, unwanted, abandoned or mistreated animals found in Bosque County. The city of Meridian recently shared information on a dog “found roaming in the former donut shop area on E. Morgan Street in Meridian. He might have strayed for quite a bit, or been away from home for a while, because he was pretty hungry and thirsty when Meridian Public Works picked him up. He’s a pretty friendly dog, but just seems to be scared and hungry.

“The city of Meridian greatly appreciates the assistance Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels provided.”

BARK President Jackie Murski told Bosque County commissioners recently as the numbers of dogs brought to the kennel’s facility via law enforcement continue to increase, so does the cost of making sure those canines are able to get into good homes.

“We’ve gone from a very small operation -- from starting with 15 dogs in holding, to an average of 38 to 42 dogs that we house now,” Murksi told commissioners during the meeting held Monday, Oct. 5. “Basically, at the core of it, BARK needs help. We rely 100 percent on donations and we don’t qualify for many grants, unfortunately. So we’re looking for people who are willing to step up to the plate, however needed.”

To compound matters at the kennel, BARK officials on Sept. 29, shared via social media an ongoing problem with dogs being left at the kennel, located at 4340 SH 6 in Clifton, after hours.

“We are having an ongoing problem with people dumping dogs down our driveway at BARK,” the post states. “It is illegal! (A dog) was left at our gate with a bowl of food and a bag of food beside him. Mind you no water was left for him and Sunday (sept. 27) was in the 90s! Thank goodness a passerby on Highway 6 called us to let us know that a dog was out on our property.

“Folks, this has to stop now! We have so many resources to help out dogs -- if you need help just ask! Do not just dump your dog on us. With all of this being said, we are planning on purchasing a security system and we need your help with the best suggestions for outdoor cameras.

“We won’t tolerate this illegal behavior any longer and we will pursue pressing charges if you are caught on our cameras. To all the Good Samaritans our there thanks for your continued support for BARK and our mission to rescue. Sometimes bad situations like this do pop up and we are always ready to help but we will not stand for this any longer. We are taking a stand. If you would like to donate to our cause please do -- this is going to be a pricey but well worth it investment to install a security system.”

Kennel officials are also currently seeking donations to help offset the costs of the facility’s spaying/neutering and other veterinarian services provided. Currently, the kennel has raised 28 percent of its spay and neuter fund goal.

“Spay and neuter helps control the population and reduces the amount of dumped and unwanted dogs in our area,” BARK’s website states. “This is a very important factor to our rescue mission. Let’s keep moving up on our goal and huge thanks to all who have donated already!”

Kennel volunteers held the Fall for BARK adoption event, sponsored by Savannah Lea’s State Farm office, on Saturday, Oct. 10, and have more events planned to help raise funds and find homes for the pooches in BARK’s care.

“We had a fabulous time at Fall For Bark and congrats to all of our dog costume contest winners,” kennel officials posted on BARK’s Facebook page. “If you didn’t get a chance to come down we will have pumpkins for sale at the Funky Flea next weekend at Market at the Mill!”

Market at the Mill’s Funky Flea Vendor Pop Up Market, will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, in downtown Clifton. The free family-friendly event starts with a kickoff party, 6-9 p.m., Friday and features shopping, BBQ food truck and music by Chad Holt & the Chizlers. Saturday’s event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and brings lots of activities for the kids, more shopping and Pokey O’s ice cream from noon to 3 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase during this event.

BARK’s rummage sale will be going on at the same time at the Clifton Civic Center, 403 W. Third St., Clifton. The rummage sale will be held 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17; at the Clifton Civic Center.

To donate. volunteer or to find out how to become a foster family, visit BARK's website, barkrescue.org; to specifically support the spay/neuter program, visit BARK’s Facebook page to donate via PayPal.me/barkrescue.