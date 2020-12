Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Iredell senior Ali Guereca (10) gets off a jumper in the face of heavy defensive pressure from Jonesboro.

The Iredell Lady Dragons remained within striking distance of the Jonesboro Lady Eagles late during the teams’ non-district bout Tuesday morning, standing only three points behind (31-28) heading into the final frame. However, a fourth-quarter surge fueled by a strong Jonesboro presence near the rim (six two-point field goals) as well as the free-throw line (8-of-12) helped the team pull away,…