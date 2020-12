Stella Guerrero/Clifton Record/Meridian junior Mackenzie Lane (24) drives past a Waco Live Oak defender for a shot Tuesday evening.

By Forrest Murphy sports@cliftonrecord.com The Meridian Lady Jackets (2-3) will look to rebound after falling to the Waco Live Oak Classical School Lady Falcons, 53-22 in a non-district matchup Tuesday evening. While the final score may not have favored Meridian, Head Girls’ Basketball Coach Joshua Reese said his squad refused to stop battling throughout the contest. “The Lady Jackets played…