Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Morgan's Nia Aviles (10) and the Lady Eagles defeated JCSA, 54-19 Tuesday.

Dominating their opponent on both ends of the court, the Morgan Lady Eagles cruised to a 54-19 non-district win over the Johnson County Sports Association Lady Lions Tuesday morning. Offensively, the tandem of junior Nia Aviles (team-high 16 points) and senior Mia Garcia (15 points) spearheaded a Lady Eagles’ attack which accounted for 22 points in the first quarter alone. Morgan Head Girls’…