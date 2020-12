Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Kopperl sophomore Alexia Rushing (3) paced her team with 17 points versus Covington.

The Kopperl Lady Eagles battled back from several early deficits versus the Covington Lady Owls in the teams’ District 20-1A matchup Tuesday (Dec.15) on the road, using a 16-point third-quarter surge to help edge the latter, 36-34. Kopperl did well spacing out the floor on offense, with the team hitting four three-pointers while sinking six free throws to help balance the team’s attack near the…