Stella Guerrero/Clifton Record/Meridian sophomore Dustan Bowers (45) and the Yellow Jackets narrowly missed a win versus Dawson.

The Meridian Yellow Jackets stormed out to an 18-3 first-quarter lead versus the Dawson Eagles Friday (Dec. 11), only to find themselves locked in a defensive slugfest for much of the final three quarters, a blow-for-blow which the latter ultimately came away with, 39-37 in overtime. Dawson reversed roles in the second quarter, putting up 13 points to Meridian’s four to pull within 22-16 heading…